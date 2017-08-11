Essendant Foundation Honored

The charitable foundation at Essendant in Greenville has won the company’s 2017 Legacy of Giving Award.

Gina Goldsmith, chair of the local council, said the honor was the result of many employees at Greenville Essendant donating their own money to benefit local, national, and international charities. The group has also conducted many drives, collecting items such as shoes, food, caps for chemotherapy patients, and items for nursing home residents.

Click below to hear more:

Last year, 28 different charities, benefited from donations made by the Greenville Essendant Foundation.

More about the foundation will be presented when Goldsmith is the guest on Sunday’s Public Affairs Program, after the noon news, on WGEL.