Fair Parade Results

The biggest crowd at this year’s 2017 Bond County Fair was Tuesday night with the parade, an appearance by Fredbird and fireworks.

Several floats were in the long parade.

Winning awards in the professionally-built float division were entries sponsored by Helia Healthcare, first place; the Sorento Homecoming Association, second place; Bradford National Bank, third place; and the First National Bank, fourth place.

In the non-professionally built float division, first place went to Essendant, second place to Randy’s Country Barn, third place to the Greenville First Christian Church, and fourth place to the Bond County Secret Santa Society.

A Big Kid’s Float and Organization division was also judged. First place was won by the Mulberry Grove FFA, second place went to the Dudleyville 4-H Club, third place went to Countryside Veterinary Clinic, and fourth place went to the Bond County Right To Life.

Following the parade, Fredbird visited with Cardinals fans…

The fair officially came to a close Tuesday night with fireworks, sponsored by Bradford National Bank…