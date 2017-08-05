Fair Parade Tuesday

The Bond County Fair Parade is Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

Parade Superintendent Allan Davis said there is no pre-registration or fee to be in the parade. Judging of floats will be done around 5 or 5:30 PM. Participants should enter through the south gate of the fairgrounds.

Davis said those in the parade and those viewing it need to think safety at all times. Participants are asked not to throw candy from a float. People walking next to the float should hand out candy or other items.

Judging is done for professionally and non-professionally-built floats, floats for churches, clubs and organizations, and children’s decorated floats, wagons and bicycles. No dogs or horses are allowed in the parade.