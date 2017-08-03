Fair Sponsor Program

This year’s Bond County Fair is benefiting financially from a new sponsorship program.

Fair Secretary Judy Debatin said it was a big success.

She said there are $250, $500, $1,000, $1,500, and $2,000 sponsorship levels in the program. All sponsor levels include grandstand tickets and banners in front of the grandstand. The higher sponsorship levels include a sign for the donor.

Sponsors are also listed in fair advertising and at the entrances to the fairgrounds.

Debatin said the program has been very successful.

Over $14,000 was raised through the 39 businesses, groups and families that participated.

Anyone wanting to be part of the sponsor program for next year’s fair can call the fair office at 664-1412, stop by the office during the fair, or contact a fair board member.