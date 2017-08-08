Six contestants participated in the Bond County Fair talent contest Monday evening.

First place in the senior division went to Alexis James of Greenville. She performed a dance for the judges.

In the junior division, the dance duo of Sophie Borwick and Kennedy Hoffman of Greenville placed third, Ellie Schaufelberger of Greenville was second with her vocal selection, and Haylie Gombos of Pocahontas sang her way to first place.

Since Gombos won first place last year and represented Bond County in the state contest, she is not eligible to be in the state event in January.

Ellie Schaufelberger will be able to compete at the state contest as Bond County’s entry in the junior division.

Alexis James advances to state in the senior division.