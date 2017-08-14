Fayette County Murder Case

Alexander Beccue, age 24 of St. Elmo, was charged in Fayette County Circuit Court Monday morning with two counts of first degree murder in the shooting death of Joshua K. Smith.

The incident occurred early Friday morning in Ramsey.

Beccue was originally charged Friday with attempted murder, but later Friday Smith died from his head wound.

Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison filed the first degree murder charges, alleging Beccue used a handgun. Beccue is also charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.

In court, Monday morning, Beccue was advised of the charges and was given time to hire an attorney. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 30.

The defendant’s bond is $1 million. Beccue was out of prison on parole when the shooting incident occurred.

He was incarcerated in the Illinois Department of Corrections on a 2014 Effingham County Case for manufacturing less than 15 grams of methamphetamine. His sentence was four years.

Beccue was paroled on September 16, 2016.

In court Monday morning, the judge ordered that if Beccue posts bond, he be remanded to the Department of Corrections.