Full Agenda For Tourism Committee

Because meetings were cancelled earlier in the summer, due to lack of a quorum, the Greenville Tourism Committee had many funding requests on its agenda when it met last week.

Discussed extensively was the I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic, held by the Greenville High School baseball program. Athletic Director Joe Alstat said the two-day clinic continues to grow, with 300 to 400 coaches attending.

The majority of them are from out of town and many come from other states. This leads to local motel rooms being used.

Clinic officials requested $4,000 in tourism funds to promote the event, which will be held in January of 2018. The amount in the tourism budget is $3,000.

City Manager Dave Willey told committee members,” I really support the event. I think it’s a big winner for tourism in general. Unfortunately, I really think we should try to stick to our budget…”

Willey said there would be room in the budget next year to increase the budget for the event.

Click below to hear his comments:

Due to more events being funded this fiscal year, the tourism fund is using up some of its reserves. The committee voted 6 to 0 to give the coaches clinic the budgeted $3,000 and is asking the city council to consider the possibility of funding the other $1,000 that were requested.

Other events, unanimously approved for funding, included $500 for the September 9 BoCo Run Co Vine To Wine Marathon and Run, $750 for the September 16 Paws In The Park, $1,000 for the Hill’s Fort Rendezvous on September 15 through 17, and $3,000 for the American Farm Heritage Museum’s Heritage Days, which were held July 28 through 30.

The meeting was the first for the city’s new tourism director, Kayley Woker.