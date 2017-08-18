GHS Students To Get Good View Of Eclipse

Greenville High School science teachers Brian Grove and Pam Doll have arranged for students to get a good view of Monday’s total eclipse.

Students in four science classes will be bused to Oakdale City Park in Washington County, which is in the path of the total eclipse. Grove said approximately 75 students will make the trip. They will be able to see 68 seconds of the total eclipse.

Mulberry Grove High School has over 30 students who will be travelling to SIU-Carbondale where the eclipse will be directly over the city. Special eclipse activities will be held at the university.

The eclipse has been a topic of discussion in science classes in Mulberry Grove Unit 1 and Bond County Unit 2. Both districts have the special glasses so students and teachers can safely view the eclipse.

The eclipse begins at Carbondale at 11:52 a.m. Monday. The total eclipse will be from 1:20 to 1:22 p.m. and the eclipse ends at 2:47 p.m.

Everyone is reminded they should not look at the eclipse with the naked eye as damage to the eyes can occur.