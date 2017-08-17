Greenville Audit

The Greenville City Council received an excellent audit in a report this week from Scheffel Boyle of Highland.

The audit was for the past fiscal year, which ended April 30.

Several times during the report, city officials and auditors commended Greenville Finance Director Sue Ann Nelson for her work throughout the year.

Winkeler stated the general fund has about seven and one-half months of cash reserves, the water fund is at 39 and one-half months and the sewer fund four and a half months.

Mark Korte, from Scheffel Boyle, advised that the city is in good financial condition. He praised the city for their good decisions and long-term planning, which has resulted in low debt and a sound financial position.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey said the city has been saving for some large upcoming expenses, including water plant and sewer projects.

The audit can be viewed on the Greenville website under city departments, then finance.

A printed copy can be seen at the municipal building.