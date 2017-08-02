Greenville Business Projects

Various projects are underway this summer in Greenville,

Greenville Economic Development Coordinator Bill Walker said this is a great time for the City of Greenville. He said with projects such as Cedarhurst, Rolling Lawns Farm, Dave’s Greenlight Auto Sales, Dominos, Watson’s Health Mart Drug Store, and Greenville University, there’s a lot going on in Greenville. He said he’s glad people are taking interest in the city.

Cedarhurst, located on West Harris Avenue, will house people with memory loss issues. The first resident moved in Tuesday of this week.

Rolling Lawns Farm has plans for a milk bottling plant in the former ALCO building near the intersection of Idler Lane and Harris Avenue.

Dave’s Greenlight Auto Sales is constructing its new facility on South Fourth Street, across from the VFW.

Dominos is putting up a building which will include it and two other businesses. The structure will be directly west of the current Dominos, along Illinois Rt. 127, just north of Route 40.

Watson’s Drug Store is installing a drive-through lane behind its downtown building.

Greenville University has recently erected many signs to identify its buildings. Two large signs with electronic message boards are at the intersections of College and Prairie, and Main and Elm.

The official celebration to change Greenville College to Greenville University will be held Wednesday, September 20.