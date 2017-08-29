Greenville KRP Award

The Kindergarten Readiness Program in Bond County, administered by the Bond County Unit 2 school district, has received a gold level award in the State of Illinois’ Accelerate Program.

Scott Pasley, KRP director, said schools are selected for the honor, based on factors such as teacher interaction with students, physical environment, schedule, curriculum, and progress monitoring.

The Kindergarten Readiness Program has classes at schools in Pocahontas, Sorento, Greenville and Mulberry Grove.

Pasley said even though the program was recently expanded, there is still a waiting list.

He emphasized the success of KRP is a reflection of the hard work by the teachers and aides.