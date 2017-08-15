Greenville Library Survey

The Greenville Public Library board has hired an engineering firm to conduct a review of the library building.

“The architectural study is being done by FGM Architects. Their office is in O’Fallon. The board had planned undertake the study and has subsequently implemented it to ascertain the structural condition of the building, the library program, the storage capabilities, and how the current structure of the library fits the needs of the community, hoping that it will be a baseline once it’s complete for future boards as they plan to maintain the building over the next 115 years,” Library Director Mike Westbrooks told WGEL.

“It’s the first step and we’re hoping that they will give us some insight,” Westbrooks said. “We’re hoping they will be able to give us an opinion outside our own thoughts; we have our own thoughts and ideas about the library, but that gives them an opportunity to come and look at it and just see what they see. So I think it’s really going to be a wonderful planning tool for our long-range and our short-range goals and objectives for the library.”

Click below to hear his comments:

Part of the survey is a look at the plumbing, heating and air conditioning systems.

A report is expected from FGM in mid-September.

The study is costing about $19,500 with money from the library’s endowment fund covering it.

Westbrooks said the goal is to make sure the library continues to be a point of pride for the community.