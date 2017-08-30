Greenville Police Chase Saturday Night

Tuesday’s high-profile police chase wasn’t the only one in Greenville in the last several days.

Information has been released on another chase that occurred Saturday night.

According to the Greenville Police Department, an officer stopped Christopher J. Tucker, age 35, of Greenville, at 9:11 p.m. Saturday for speeding.

Tucker pulled over and stopped at the intersection of Lake Drive and Harris Avenue. He then took off east on Harris Avenue and continued south on Rt. 127 to the intersection of Rt. 40. The chase continued west on Rt. 40 to 4th Street.

Tucker stopped his car just west of the 4th Street intersection and took off on foot. He was apprehended near Willie’s Place on 4th Street and taken to the police department.

Tucker is charged with alleged driving 66 mph in a 45 mph zone, driving 100 mph in a 55 mph zone, fleeing and eluding a police officer, improper lane usage, disobeying a stop sign, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving while license suspended, DUI for alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, possession of cannabis, possession of drug equipment, aggravated DUI, and aggravated battery of a police officer.