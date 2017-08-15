Greenville Police July Activities

The July Greenville Police Department activity report shows one case of battery and one assault.

There were two thefts from motor vehicles, one theft of items valued at more than $500.00, three thefts with items valued at less than $500.00, one incident of retail theft, and two cases of criminal damage to property.

There were two offenses involving juveniles and five for possession or delivery of illegal drugs.

Police wrote nine citations for uninsured motorists, one for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, one for illegal transportation or possession of alcohol, seven for driver’s license infractions, three for seat belt violations, and 15 speeding tickets. They made 45 traffic arrests and 43 criminal arrests.

Officers handled four non-injury traffic accidents and area firefighters responded to 92 fire calls.

The lake patrol made 32 public contacts and issued 23 verbal warnings.