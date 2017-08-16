Greenville Residency Ordinance

The Greenville City Council has changed its residency ordinance for department heads from having to live in the city limits to being allowed to live up to five miles outside the city limits.

The action was taken at a meeting Monday night. The motion passed 4 to 1 with John Gillard voting no.

City Manager Dave Willey said the change primarily had to do with the police chief, as several good candidates for the position of police chief live just outside the city limits. Willey said department heads are encouraged to live within the city limits if they can. He said the council chose an arbitrary limit of five miles, which would include residences around the lake.

At the present time, three city department heads do not live in the city limits, but are within five miles. This does not include the city manager, who is covered under a separate ordinance and has no residency mile limitation.

During the conversation, Councilman Gillard brought up a proposal that would force employees to live in the city, if they received more than $100,000 in salary and benefits.

It was mentioned that at this time Gillard’s proposal would only apply to the city manager, who has a salary and benefits exceeding $100,000.

Councilmen believed Gillard’s proposal should be discussed in the future. Willey commented that Gillard’s idea has merit.