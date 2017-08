Hard Road Theatre of Highland has scheduled auditions August 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. for its next production, Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite.

The comedy has roles for men and women. Auditions, at the Highland Elementary School Auditorium, will consist of cold readings from the script.

Those auditioning should be aware of any conflicts August 23 through October 15. Performances will be October 6, 7, 8, 13 and 14.

For more information contact the show’s producer, Tom Varner, at 618-780-4444.