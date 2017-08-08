Health Board Lease Agreement

The Bond County Board of Health met in special session this week and approved the 2018 budget prior to moving into executive session.

Following executive session, board members commended health department administrator Sean Eifert for his performance to date, stating 10 out of 11 performance evaluations were submitted with no negative comments.

The board voted unanimously to authorize Eifert to enter into a lease agreement on behalf of the health department. The agreement is for space within the health department, to be leased to a local health provider who has approached the board of health. The board voted unanimously to move forward with negotiations, as such a lease would help to meet the number one health priority identified in the department’s IPLAN, which was recently submitted to the State of Illinois, as required by law, and allows the health department to maintain licensure. The number one health priority identified in the plan is heart disease.

The board’s regular meeting schedule was revised, setting meeting dates to the 4th Monday of each month, beginning September 25. Meetings start at 6:30 p.m.