Heartland Ribbon Cutting

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony last week at Heartland Women’s Healthcare, located at 150 Healthcare Drive, across from HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

Leana Horn, clinical operations and marketing director for Heartland Women’s Healthcare, said the group takes great pride in women’s healthcare from obstetric needs to gynecological needs. She said with the hospital right across the street, they are able to provide great continuity of care.

Brian Nall, HSHS Holy Family Hospital president and CEO, said Heartland Women’s Healthcare provides a valuable service to women in the community.

The partnership between HSHS Holy Family Hospital and Heartland Women’s Healthcare has been in existence about two years.