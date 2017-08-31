Highland Business District Hearings

The City of Highland is conducting three public hearings on Tuesday, September 5 regarding a proposal to create three new business districts in the city.

If approved by the city council, the districts would have a new sales tax which could be used for public safety projects.

The hearings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m., 5:45 p.m., and 6 p.m. at Highland City Hall.

The City of Highland has contracted with Moran Economic Development of Edwardsville to assist in business district development. The contract price is $41,900.

Keith Moran reported business districts do not involve property taxes, but sales tax, which in Highland’s case could be an increase of up to one percent.

Highland’s current total sales tax rate is 7.85 percent. The business district sales tax would not apply to vehicles and boats, groceries prepared at home, and medical items including prescription and non-prescription drugs.

Moran said if a full one percent increase was instituted, it could raise an additional $1 million.

Possible projects that could be funded include various public safety concerns, a pond to fight FEMA’s proposed flood plan map, demolition of dilapidated buildings, and improvements to the downtown area.