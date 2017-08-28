HSHS Hospice Volunteer Training

Are you a person who enjoys helping others, and bringing peace and comfort to those in need? Then HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois would like you to consider joining their organization in becoming a hospice volunteer to visit patients, providing companionship and caring for them and their families.

HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois is affiliated with HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland and has an office at the hospital in Belleville and Effingham. HSHS Hospice is having a free volunteer training session on Tuesday, September 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the St. Clare Room at St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland. This training is open to anyone interested in becoming a hospice volunteer for HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois. Light snacks will be provided.

HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois exists to bring peace, comfort and dignity to the patient on those last days of life by making the patient as physically, emotionally, and spiritually comfortable as possible, and enabling the patient to remain at home as long as possible with minimal disruption to normal activities. HSHS Hospice is looking for compassionate, caring individuals who are willing to volunteer to bring companionship and respite to hospice patients and their families.

There are a variety of volunteer positions available:

Home Care: Visiting with the patient in their home at least once a week to provide companionship, a listening ear, comfort care and emotional support. Volunteers provide respite and emotional support for the caregiver.

Bereavement: After the patient passes, a 13-month bereavement follow-up for the primary caregiver is provided. This period consists of volunteer telephone calls, cards sent on important dates and special occasions, or visits. Ideal for people who are good listeners.

Clerical: Office help is needed. Volunteers make calls, file, make copies, stuff envelopes, etc.

Spiritual Care: Pastors and lay people volunteer to provide spiritual support to patients and their families when requested.

Pre-registration for the training is not required, but encouraged. To register for the training or to find out more about becoming an HSHS Hospice volunteer, please call Valerie Engelbart, Hospice Volunteer Coordinator, at 217-246-4167. For more information about HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois, visit www.hshshospice.org.

HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois, under the auspices of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.