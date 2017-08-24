Kirchenfest Starts Friday

The 47th annual Kirchenfest will be held on the St. Paul Catholic Church grounds in Highland Friday through Sunday.

The event begins Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Activities will be held throughout the weekend with the big Strausenlauf run and walk Saturday morning and the bicycle Tour of Brats Sunday morning. There will also be a big flea market.

Music will be plentiful. Performers include The Hair Syndicate Band, Buffalo Road, Black Top Boulevard, Baywolfe, the Good Times Band, The Jorrells, St. Paul Viking Band and Choir, The Chapman Brothers and the Fabulous Motown Revue.

A complete schedule and times are available online at www.stpaulkirchenfest.com.