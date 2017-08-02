Law Dawgs At Bond County Fair

The South Central Illinois Law Dawgs will be operating a paintball shooting gallery every day at the Bond County Fair.

They are also sponsoring a car & bike show and swap meet Saturday, August 5, at the fair.

Gates open at 8:00 a.m. Registration is from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and judging is at 2:00.

The entry fee is $20.00 for cars and motorcycles or $15.00 with three canned food items. The cost for a 10’ x 10’ spot for the swap meet is $20.00.

There will be four classes of cars and four classes of motorcycles.

Proceeds benefit local charities.