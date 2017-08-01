Lincoln Land Leathernecks Grants

The Lincoln Land Leathernecks Detachment 1174, Marine Corps League, awarded five one-time educational grants at their June 6th, consisting of $500 to local seniors in the Detachment area of membership.

The students met criteria of acceptance determined by Committee Chairman Dick Niepert and members Herb Knobeloch, Jr., and Henry Steiner.

Nine seniors submitted applications.

This year’s scholarship recipients include Jenson Lake of Albers, Kelsey Waters of Mulberry Grove, Hannah Ervie of St. Libory, Aiyana Stokes of Troy, and Caleb Knobeloch of Mascoutah.

The Detachment raises scholarship funds from donations at various community events through the year. Due to higher donations last year, the Detachment was able to award five grants versus three in previous years.