The Bond County Fair Little Miss Pageant is Thursday night, at the grandstand. The fair talent show will begin the night’s festivities at 7 p.m. with the Little Miss event to follow.

Eleven kindergarten-aged girls are contestants.

They are Lilly Bohannon, Brooklyn Budnicki, Kinslee Gall, Jolene Elam, Bristol Joiner, Natalia Marti, Amelia Obermark, Elyse Spratt, Karleigh Stief, Grace Tarsasuik, and Addisyn Taylor.

Each girl will be on stage for a brief interview and they will do a group dance with the reigning fair queen and junior miss.