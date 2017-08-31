Lorton On Retirement

Thursday was Lou Lorton’s final day as the police chief of Greenville.

After 35 years on the Greenville police force, Lorton is retiring. He became chief in 1996.

Lorton said he is ready for retirement.

“I came here as a young man; I was 22 years old,” he said. “The citizens of Greenville have been good to me. I’ve been fortunate. It’s been a pleasure and an honor to serve the citizens of Greenville.” He said his officers and staff have been second to none.

He said overall he’s happy with where he’s leaving the department and has confidence in the City Manager to make the right decision in filling the position.

Tuesday was the final day for police chief candidates to submit applications.

The appointment of a police chief will be done by City Manager Dave Willey.

He has created a Police Chief Advisory Panel to assist him in reviewing the applications.