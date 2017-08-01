LRCF Looking For Pictures

The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation (LRCF) is seeking pictures for a slide show tribute to honor cancer survivors and those whose cancer journey has ended. The slide show will be shared at the LRCF Celebration of Life luminary ceremony. If you have pictures of a family member or loved one who has had cancer, please email them to Kelli Lahr at klahr_08@hotmail.com. Make sure to include the person’s name so he or she can be identified in the presentation. Photos must be received by August 31 to ensure they will be included in the program.

Luminaries are $5 per bag and may be purchased in advance by contacting Jane Wilhite at jwilhite61@hotmail.com.

This year’s LRCF Celebration of Life is Saturday, September 30th at the American Farm Heritage Museum. There will be entertainment, games, food, and a luminary ceremony. More information will be released in the coming weeks.

The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation was started in 2002 after the passing of longtime resident Lem Rhodes, who passed away from cancer. His Trust has allowed Bond County residents or those who doctor in Bond County, a way to obtain monetary assistance when going through active treatment for a cancer diagnosis. Volunteer fundraising efforts ensure that residents will be able to get this assistance in years to come.