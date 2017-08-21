More From Greenville City Council

The Greenville City Council took action on several items during its August 14 meeting.

The council approved a bond ordinance for $4,850,000 in sewerage system revenue bonds to be purchased by Rural Development for the unserved sewer project.

The city is receiving a loan from Rural Development. If the loan closing can occur before September 30, the loan interest will be a favorable 2.625 percent.

A new water contract was approved with the Village of Donnellson, for the village to purchase bulk water from Greenville. Donnellson officials had already approved the contract.

Kathy Beatty was reappointed to the Band Board for five years.

The council passed an ordinance to amend a contract with the Illinois Municipal League Risk Management Association, at the request of the association.

A loan was approved from the general fund to the economic development fund for real estate taxes on the city-owned building leased by Buchheit. This year’s taxes are $62,433.

At the end of the lease, Buchheit has a purchase option and if the option is taken, the business would reimburse the city for real estate taxes over the 10 years of the lease.

Councilmen approved the replacement of the filter media at the water plant.

The low bid of $107,480 from All Service Contracting includes removing the existing granular activated carbon, cleaning and inspecting the filters and underdrain, and installing new sand and carbon.

The Pump Shop in St. Louis will make repairs to the sewer plant’s six-inch trash pump for $5,175.