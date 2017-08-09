More Information On Fatal Accident

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department released additional information concerning the accident in Keyesport that claimed the life of a two-year-old boy.

As previously reported, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call Monday, August 7, that a child had been struck by a car in the area of Fourth and Hays Streets in Keyesport. Keyesport First Responders, Bond County EMS, and Clinton County Deputies responded. When deputies arrived, they found a two year-old child on his back in the middle of the driveway. A witness and the child’s mother were actively performing CPR and first responders relieved them. Paramedics soon determined the child had passed and Clinton County Coroner Phillip Moss was called.

The child was identified as Jensen D. Voss.

After speaking with the mother and another witness, it is believed Voss climbed out of the vehicle while the driver was closing the rear hatch. As the vehicle drove away, the driver failed to realize Jensen climbed out. As the vehicle pulled away, Jensen was struck and killed.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Detectives are still investigating the incident.