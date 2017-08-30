More On Tuesday Pursuit

While Greenville police are still investigating a vehicle pursuit that occurred late Tuesday morning, the police department has issued traffic citations to the alleged driver.

Joseph A. Maxwell, age 28, of Taylor Springs, is cited for alleged reckless driving, disobeying a traffic control device and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. Police indicated additional charges are possible after a review is made of the police in-car cameras.

Maxwell remains in the Bond County jail.

A Greenville officer saw Maxwell allegedly run a stoplight at the intersection of Harris Avenue and Elm Street, after the department received complaints from two citizens about a reckless driver.

The police officer tried to get the driver to stop. They travelled the same route three times in the south part of the city. On the fourth time, the suspect vehicle ran over stop sticks on Fourth Street near the health department, which punctured the tires.

Maxwell continued to drive, turning east on Bowman Drive, to Rt. 127 then south to Route 40 and west. While on Route 40, police said the Maxwell car went on and off the road three times, as he struggled to maintain control of the vehicle. The 20-minute pursuit ended when Maxwell drove out of a ditch and struck the passenger side of the Pocahontas police car, which was also in the pursuit.

Maxwell was arrested without incident. Greenville and Pocahontas police plus personnel from the Bond County Sheriff’s Department were involved in the pursuit. Police said the top speed during the incident was around 60 miles per hour.