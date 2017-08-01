National Recognition For HSHS

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) announced that HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine of Highland has received NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Recognition for using evidence-based, patient-centered processes that focus on highly coordinated care and long‐term, participative relationships.

The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home is a model of primary care that combines teamwork and information technology to improve care, improve patients’ experience of care and reduce costs. Medical homes foster ongoing partnerships between patients and their personal clinicians, instead of approaching care as the sum of episodic office visits. Each patient’s care is overseen by clinician-led care teams that coordinate treatment across the health care system. Research shows that medical homes can lead to higher quality and lower costs, and can improve patient and provider reported experiences of care.

“NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care focused on patients,” said NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane. “Recognition shows that HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine has the tools, systems and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time.”

“We are proud of our colleagues and clinicians in Highland and their achieving the NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Recognition,” said Melinda Clark, CEO of HSHS Medical Group. “We appreciate their dedication to deliver high quality, personal care.”

“To earn this important recognition, which is valid for three years, HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine demonstrated the ability to meet the program’s key elements of the medical home,” said John Kelly, MD, vice president of quality at HSHS Medical Group. NCQA standards are aligned with the joint principles of the Patient-Centered Medical Home established with the American College of Physicians, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Osteopathic Association.