New City Signs

Five signs, pointing visitors in the direction of attractions, have been erected in the City of Greenville.

They are part of a project with Ace Sign Company of Springfield, Illinois.

City Manager Dave Willey said the new direction signs are very attractive. He said the new signs are a precursor of what is yet to come, with new, larger signs to be placed at the entrances to town and the municipal building in a couple of weeks.

The direction signs have Greenville’s new logo and slogan “Arms Wide Open.”

Two are along Third Street. Others are near Harris and Elm, Harris and Third and Route 40 and Rt. 127.

Willey said two signs still need to be placed at the intersections of College and Third and College and Fourth.

The total cost for the sign project is around $130,000 with $80,000 coming from the tourism fund. The sign at the municipal building will have an electronic message board.