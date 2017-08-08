New Fair Queen, Junior Miss

The 2017 Miss Bond County Fair Queen and Jr. Miss were crowned Monday night at the grandstand.

Belinda Baxter announced the first runner-up, Taylor Zobrist, and fair queen, Jenna Koonce.

Click below to hear the announcement:

Queen Koonce is the daughter of David and Matyka Koonce of Mulberry Grove.

Zobrist is the daughter of Tim and Leslie Zobrist of Pocahontas.

The retiring queen was Abigail Degler.

The newly crowned queen, Jenna Koonce, said she was surprised to hear her name. She praised all of the girls in the pageant and said she’s looking forward to her reign.

Click below to hear her comments:

Baxter also announced the new Junior Miss runner-up, Joley Craver, and Junior Miss Bond County, Gracie Lindley.

Click below to hear the announcement:

Jr. Miss Gracie Lindley is the daughter of Tom and Randie Lindley of Greenville.

First runner-up Joely Craver is the daughter of Joe and Elaine Craver of Greenville.

The retiring Jr. Miss was Shelby Roberson.