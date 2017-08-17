New FNP At HSHS Holy Family Health Center

HSHS Holy Family Health Center, affiliated with HSHS Medical Group, is pleased to welcome Aften Wessel, FNP, to their family of providers. Specializing in family medicine, Wessel sees patients of all ages at 101 Healthcare Drive in Greenville, Illinois.

Wessel earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing/Quincy University, and a master’s degree in nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis.

The American College of Physicians acknowledges the critical role nurse practitioners (NPs) play in improving access to care. NPs and physicians have common goals of providing high-quality, patient-centered care and improving the health status of those they serve. As a primary care provider, Wessel will care for patients of all ages and offer a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness care, well-child exams, well-woman exams and chronic illness management.

As part of our promise of patient-first care, HSHS Holy Family Health Center offers same day appointments. Depending on the level of care needed and the time of day when a patient calls, they will be seen the same day. If a patient calls our office before noon, we’ll offer a same-day appointment, and if a patient calls after noon, we’ll offer an appointment for the next day.

To schedule an appointment, call 618-664-2531. For more information, visit www.HSHSMedicalGroup.org.