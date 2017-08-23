New GU Bell Tower

The construction fence has been removed from the newly-built Hogue Memorial Tower in the center of the Greenville University Campus.

The tower has the bell which was in the old Hogue Hall bell tower.

University President Ivan Filby told WGEL the new Hogue Memorial Tower is a tribute to “Old Main”, which was known as Hogue Hall and stood on campus for over 150 years. Hogue Hall had to be razed a few years ago due to structural issues.

Individuals can actually walk through the tower on sidewalks from all directions.