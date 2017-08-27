Orthopedic Surgeon Joins HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital’s Medical Staff

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital – Highland is pleased to welcome Dr. Peter Bonutti, who specializes in Orthopedics, to the hospital’s Medical Staff. He began seeing patients by appointment in the hospital’s Specialty Clinics on August 24, 2017.

Dr. Bonutti graduated from University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, OH. He completed his Orthopedic Surgery Residency at Cleveland Foundation, Cleveland, OH. Along with his subspecialty training in Sports Medicine, Dr. Bonutti has completed a Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s in Belleville, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial in Effingham, HSHS Holy Family in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s in Breese.