Customers of The First National Bank of Vandalia, Ramsey, Patoka, Mulberry Grove and Greenville are advised to be aware of a possible phone scam. In recent weeks, individuals have reported receiving phone calls that on their caller ID indicate are coming from the First National Bank in Vandalia. One person reported that the caller was attempting to sell them a vacation. She became suspicious and immediately hung up. The First National Bank is not selling any vacations, condos, or other related trips.

FNB encourages everyone to be wary of phone calls that purport to be coming from the bank. If you are suspicious, ask if you can call them back and then dial the number that shows up on your caller ID. Often asking a series of simple questions can make fraudsters nervous. If you have any questions about a call you’ve received, please call The First National Bank’s main office at 283-1141.