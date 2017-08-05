Poultry & Rabbits Kick Off Fair Shows

The Bond County Fair did not officially start until Thursday, but Wednesday evening was busy at the fairgrounds with the 4-H poultry and rabbit shows. In the poultry show there were 23 entries this year, shown by nine 4-H exhibitors. 4-H rabbits had 66 entries and 23 exhibitors. Poultry and rabbits are popular 4-H livestock projects because of the smaller space needed to raise them and the lower start-up cost comparted to larger livestock.

4-H Poultry Show

Champion Best Pen of 3-Emma Helmkamp

Champion Market Pen-Grant Wilerman

Reserve Champion Market Pen-Dalton Knerrer

Champion Breeding Fowl-Austin Graves

Champion Market Fowl-Austin Graves

Champion Chicken-Dalton Knerrer

Best of Show-Dalton Knerrer

Novice Showmanship-Kylie Doll

Junior Showmanship-Leona Baum

Senior Showmanship-Dalton Knerrer

4-H Rabbit Show

Champion Mini Rec-Garrett Young

Champion AOB-Hayley Gentry

Champion Overall Fancy-Hayley Gentry

Champion Californian-Morgan Wilderman

Champion AOB Meat Rabbit-Lauren Gentry

Champion Overall Meat Rabbit-Morgan Wilderman

Champion Market Pen-Leona Baum

Reserve Champion Market Pen-Levi Siebert

Novice Showmanship-Ellie Albert

Junior Showmanship-Morgan Wilderman

Senior Showmanship-Grace Baum

Additional 4-H Livestock shows were held Friday and Sunday. The last two 4-H shows will be Swine and Dairy on Monday morning. The 4-H Auction is Monday evening, and will include a silent auction with entries from youth who aren’t selling animals at the auction.