Poultry & Rabbits Kick Off Fair Shows

The Bond County Fair did not officially start until Thursday, but Wednesday evening was busy at the fairgrounds with the 4-H poultry and rabbit shows. In the poultry show there were 23 entries this year, shown by nine 4-H exhibitors. 4-H rabbits had 66 entries and 23 exhibitors. Poultry and rabbits are popular 4-H livestock projects because of the smaller space needed to raise them and the lower start-up cost comparted to larger livestock.
4-H Poultry Show
Champion Best Pen of 3-Emma Helmkamp
Champion Market Pen-Grant Wilerman
Reserve Champion Market Pen-Dalton Knerrer
Champion Breeding Fowl-Austin Graves
Champion Market Fowl-Austin Graves
Champion Chicken-Dalton Knerrer
Best of Show-Dalton Knerrer
Novice Showmanship-Kylie Doll
Junior Showmanship-Leona Baum
Senior Showmanship-Dalton Knerrer
4-H Rabbit Show
Champion Mini Rec-Garrett Young
Champion AOB-Hayley Gentry
Champion Overall Fancy-Hayley Gentry
Champion Californian-Morgan Wilderman
Champion AOB Meat Rabbit-Lauren Gentry
Champion Overall Meat Rabbit-Morgan Wilderman
Champion Market Pen-Leona Baum
Reserve Champion Market Pen-Levi Siebert
Novice Showmanship-Ellie Albert
Junior Showmanship-Morgan Wilderman
Senior Showmanship-Grace Baum
Additional 4-H Livestock shows were held Friday and Sunday. The last two 4-H shows will be Swine and Dairy on Monday morning. The 4-H Auction is Monday evening, and will include a silent auction with entries from youth who aren’t selling animals at the auction.