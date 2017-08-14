Protect Your Eyes During Eclipse

The total solar eclipse is Monday, August 21.

Residents are reminded that looking at the eclipse with the naked eyes can cause damage to the eyes.

Eclipse glasses, certified by the ISO, are the safe way to view the eclipse. Warnings have been issued there are some glasses that have the ISO marking that are not certified by the agency, so they are actually counterfeit glasses.

To make sure your glasses are safe, go on the Internet to www.eclipse.aas.org and under Eye Safety, click Reputable Vendors of Solar Viewers.

The only thing you can see through as safe solar filter is the sun itself. If you look through and the sun is too bright, out of focus or surrounded by a murky haze, or if you can see things like ordinary household lights, the glasses aren’t safe.

If you don’t have the glasses already, finding a pair will be extremely difficult.

WGEL checked businesses in Greenville. None had glasses for sale. Moto Mart and Watson’s Drug Store had them at one time, but they are unable to reorder.

Walmart also had the glasses at one time. WGEL checked the stores in Highland, Carlyle, Vandalia and Litchfield and none of them had eclipse glasses anymore.

Using regular sunglasses to see the eclipse is not safe.

Don’t risk permanent damage to your eyes by ignoring the warnings.