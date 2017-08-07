Real Estate Taxes

Taxing districts in Bond County are benefiting with an early distribution of tax money by County Treasurer Katie Weiss.

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 and Bond County Unit 2 school districts were sent payments last week and Weiss said checks were going out to other districts in the county on Monday.

The early distribution of taxes is being done by the treasurer due to the financial needs of the districts. By law, a county treasurer is not required to make a distribution until 30 days after the first installment deadline.

Weiss said she sent a total of $3.6 million in the early distribution.

The due date for the first installment of Bond County taxes is August 14. The second installment is due September 29.

For information about tax bills, call the treasurer’s office at 618-664-0618.