Robbery In Carlyle

A suspect is still being sought in an armed robbery that occurred early Monday morning at the Mobil Station on 12th Street in Carlyle.

The Carlyle Police Department reports that at 5:13 a.m. a subject wearing a brown jogging suit, Pokémon pants and a face mask, walked into the station. He grabbed some items off a shelf and approached the counter.

The robber displayed a gun and demanded all the money in the cash register.

No one was injured.

Police say the subject is approximately 5-9 in height.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Carlyle Police Department at 618-594-2488.