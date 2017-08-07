Robotic Deer Donation

The Shoal Creek Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited recently donated a bedded robotic deer decoy to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources with funds raised from their annual banquet held each February in Highland.

Chapter President Greg Zykan said the deer will assist Conservation Police Officers with targeting poachers. The robotic deer can quickly switch from a buck to a doe decoy, turn its head from side to side, and flick its tail up and down for added realism. The decoy is made of an actual tanned deer hide.

Pictured back row (l-r): CPO French, Greg Zykan, Matt and Gabe Lager and CPO Lentz. Front row (l-r): Luke and Gage Zykan