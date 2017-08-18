Schaefer Contributes To New Book

3-Point Ink, LLC is excited to announce Sherry Schaefer’s part as a contributing author to the book Red 4WD Tractors 1957-2017 by Lee Klancher of Octane Press. Schaefer authored the section of this 384-page book that focused on the green Steiger models.

Red 4WD Tractors 1957-2017 covers the development, evolution, and design of the four-wheel-drive systems of Steiger, International Harvester, Case, and Case IH – some of the most powerful tractors of the twentieth century. With inside stories, backroom drama, and prototype drawings, this book is a must have for any “muscle tractor” enthusiast. Other contributors include noted historian Jim Allen, Kenneth Updike, Oscar H. Will III, Gregg Montgomery, Matthias Buschmann, Martin Rickatson, Sarah Tomac, Todd Markle, Guy Fay, Jean Cointe, Michael Osweiler, and Johann Dietmer.

Considered a leading authority on the Oliver farm equipment line, Schaefer has written multiple books on Oliver farm equipment and is well known throughout the tractor world. She has served as an expert witness to defend a tractor manufacturer in an International Trade Commission case in Washington D.C. and has worked with the Smithsonian Institution to preserve prominent pieces of farm equipment.

Schaefer’s background has allowed her to travel to Australia for a 3-week tractor ride in the Outback and to Scotland to visit with the Oliver family. In 2015, Country Woman magazine named her one of the “Top 45 Most Amazing Country Women.”