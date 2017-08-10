Seeking Police Chief Applicants

Applications are now being sought for a new police chief in the City of Greenville.

City Manager Dave Willey said applications will be accepted through 5 PM on Tuesday, August 29. You can find information on the city’s website, under the city departments/human resources section. It is not required for the chief to be a police officer, however, Willey says the city is looking for someone with police experience.

The position will be officially open after August 31, which is when Chief Lou Lorton is retiring. Lorton has been on the Greenville police force for 35 years, and was appointed chief in December of 1996.

City Manager Willey said a new chief will not be selected before Lorton’s retirement.

The appointment of a police chief is the duty of the city manager.

Willey said he has created a Police Chief Advisory Panel to assist him in reviewing the available candidates and narrowing the field once all applications are in.

Members of the advisory panel are Kathy Farnsworth, Carl Brannon, Eugene Dunkley, Keith Jensen, Ed McMillan and Roger Sanders.

City Manager Willey said several applications have already been received for the police chief job.