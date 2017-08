Congressman John Shimkus was in Greenville Friday morning to present Leland A. Wade, a veteran from Carlyle and a member of the Greenville American Legion, with his World War II service medals.

Wade’s family gathered with a large crowd of legion members at the Greenville VFW for the presentation.

Click below to hear Congressman Shimkus about the honor:

Included in the presentation Friday was Wade’s Philippine Liberation Ribbon with Bronze Service Star.