Shooting Program A Hit

Clinton County 4-H recently kicked off a Shooting Sports program. Currently they have air rifle and archery groups meeting. Both groups are led by certified shooting sports instructors. 4-H is fortunate to have dedicated volunteers who invested the time to become certified, and to have a partnership with Camp Joy so the groups can use the shooting range there.

Youth ages eight and older are welcome to join any or all of the three of the groups. Previous 4-H membership is not required. All necessary shooting gear is provided for use at air rifle and archery meetings. In air rifles and archery, members will learn about safety procedures, proper shooting technique, sportsmanship, person discipline and confidence.

The Air Rifle schedule for the next few weeks will be August 29 and August 31 at 6 p.m. at Camp Joy outside of Carlyle. The group will set more dates soon and continue meeting this fall. The Archery group will meet at Camp Joy on September 2, 16, 30, October 21, and 28. They will also meet at the Aviston Gun Club on September 17 to participate in the Youth Shoot held in conjunction with the Gun Club’s Meat Shoot.

For information on how to get involved in any of the 4-H Shooting Sports please contact the group leaders. Mike Claypool is the Shooting Sports Coordinator for both groups 618-816-1831. Pete Cinotto is the Air Rifle Instructor, 618-558-7448. Craig Buscher is the Archery Instructor, 618-541-2742.