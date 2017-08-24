Soil & Water Funds In Budget

The new Illinois budget includes funding for soil and water conservation districts.

Emily Hartmann, coordinator of the Bond County district, said no money has been received yet from the state. She reported that will not occur until an agreement is received from the Department of Agriculture. She hopes that is soon.

At this time, it is not known how much state money the Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District will receive. She thought she would get more information at a meeting that was held in late July, but that was not the case.

In recent years, the Bond County District has survived financially due to other programs it has for income. Two years ago, the district received no state money. Last year, a stop-gap budget provided some state funds, but less than had been received three years ago.