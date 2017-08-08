Special Pageant Awards

Several special awards were presented during Monday night’s queen and junior miss pageant at the Bond County Fair.

Among the queen candidates, the new queen, Jenna Koonce, was selected by the judges as Miss Congeniality, Kadi File was given the Miss Photogenic Award, Taylor Zobrist received the People’s Choice Award and Caitlynn Elliott was recipient of the Richard Debatin Participation Award.

The junior miss People’s Choice Award went to Lexie Griffin, Dakota Kruep won Miss Congeniality, Addison White was Miss Photogenic, and Joely Craver received the Diane Jackson Participation Award.