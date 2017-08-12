St. Elmo Man Charged With Shooting

24 year old Alexander R. Beccue, of St. Elmo, has been charged with alleged attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred early Friday morning in Ramsey.

According to court documents, Beccue alleged shot Joshua K. Smith in the head with a .38 revolver handgun with the intention of killing him.

Beccue was arrested Friday after a short search and is being held on $1 million bond.

Smith passed away from his injuries early Friday afternoon. With his passing, it is expected that Beccue’s charges will be amended to alleged first degree murder.

Alexander R. Beccue has also been charged with alleged possession of a stolen vehicle and alleged unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and is due to appear in Fayette County Court Monday at 11 AM.