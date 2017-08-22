Students & Parents Attend Unit 2 Meeting

A large group of students and parents attended the Bond County Unit 2 school board meeting Monday night with several voicing their support for high school softball coach John Barnes.

During the past month, the school board posted the softball position, seeking applicants.

Barnes’ first year coaching the Lady Comets was 2017.

Early in the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Wes Olson addressed the audience, stating their attendance was recognized and noted. Olson said he has received several messages, both verbal and written, and all correspondence has been cataloged and shared with the board. No action was scheduled to be taken in the meeting.

Click below to hear the Superintendent’s full comments:

Eight individuals spoke to the school board in support of Coach Barnes, who was at the meeting.

Superintendent Olson told WGEL he expects the board to take action on the softball coaching position at the September 18 meeting, which will be held at the Pocahontas School.