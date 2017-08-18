Summer Library Reading Programs

The Greenville Public Library’s summer reading program for children and adults was a success.

According to Head Librarian Christal Valentin, 166 children signed up in the Ice Cream For Books program. That is eight boys and girls more than in 2016. The children earned 338 Dilly Bar coupons for Dairy Queen.

Sixty-four adults were in the summer program, four less than last year. Winners of the Kindle Tablets were Jane Sanders and Jennifer Ulmer.

Attendance for the four special Wednesday summer programs totaled 48 children and 10 were at the Saturday Story Time.

The next children’s Story Time is Saturday, September 2 at 10 a.m.

During July, a total of 2,414 persons visited the library. Library Director Mike Westbrooks said there were 22 days during the month when over 100 people visited. The most in one day was 190.